Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable Wednesday
Favors (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks.
Favors left Monday's game due to a tight hamstring, though it's not expected to keep him out Wednesday. More information on his status may arrive following morning shootaround.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will not return Monday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Posts 17 points, 11 boards in win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Season-high seven assists in win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 25 points in 25 minutes•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Season-high 18 boards in win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another double-double Thursday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.