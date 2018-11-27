Jazz's Derrick Favors: Productive in return to first unit

Favors mustered 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 24 minutes in the Jazz's 121-88 loss to the Pacers on Monday.

After a one-game shift to the bench, Favors was back with the starting five Monday and ended up pacing the Jazz in scoring. The veteran big man continues to be a steady contributor of scoring and rebounds relative to his typically modest playing time. Factoring in Monday's production, Favors has scored 10 to 14 points and hauled in at least six boards in 11 of 14 November contests, all over an average of just 23.5 minutes per game.