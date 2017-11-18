Jazz's Derrick Favors: Puts up 15 in loss
Favors recorded 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Friday's 118-107 loss to the Nets.
As the Jazz continue to tinker with their lineup without Rudy Gobert in it, Favors appears to be their preferred method in replacing the big man via the four, with mixed results. They have marginal talent on the bench at the center position, so Favors should see increased usage for the foreseeable future, which makes him an interesting GPP option in the short term.
