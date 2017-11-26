Jazz's Derrick Favors: Puts up 16 in victory

Favors tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 win over the Bucks.

Favors is the Jazz's replacement for Rudy Gobert( (knee) while he's sidelined, and while he isn't producing Gobert's numbers, he's done admirably in his absence, as he's averaged 15.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks since taking over at center. Favors is an excellent spot start and GPP candidate until Gobert returns.