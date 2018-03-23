Jazz's Derrick Favors: Puts up 19/7/5 line in win

Favors produced 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT). seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 win over the Mavericks.

After being cleared to play, Favors showed no ill effects from the knee injury that kept him out of Tuesday's game against the Hawks. The Jazz surprisingly lost that game, and Favors' absence was definitely a factor as Jonas Jerebko was not impressive in the spot start. While it was expected that Rudy Gobert's return from injury would put a dent in Favors' production, hie play as Gobertt's replacement cemented a place in the four spot as the everyday starter. He definitely experienced a lull in production but games like this show that the frontcourt tandem is better with Favors in the mix.