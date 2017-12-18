Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable for Monday

Favors (concussion) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Favors was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol Saturday and likely must be free of concussion-like symptoms by Monday morning before he can be cleared to play. Expect an update following the team's shootaround in the morning, and if Favors is ultimately ruled out, Epke Udoh would be line to see more minutes in the frontcourt.