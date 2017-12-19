Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable for Wednesday
Favors (concussion) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Favors has missed two straight games while working through the league-mandated concussion protocol and is now in danger of bringing that streak up to three. He'll likely attempt to go through morning shootaround with the hope of being cleared by the team's medical staff, though at this point, it's unclear if Favors will be given the green light to play. If Favors has to sit out, guys like Ekpe Udoh, Joe Johnson, Thabo Sefolosha and Jonas Jerebko should all benefit with more playing time in the frontcourt, especially with Rudy Gobert (knee) out as well.
