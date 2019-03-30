Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable to return Friday
Favors is questionable to return Friday against Washington due to back spasms.
Favors exited the contest during the first half due to back spasms, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to check back in. He scored six points and secured three rebounds over nine minutes prior to departing.
