Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable Tuesday with illness

Favors is dealing with an illness and is considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Favors will likely be reevaluated following Tuesday's morning shootaround, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he was ultimately held out of a meaningless exhibition contest. If Favors were to miss Tuesday's contest, some combination of Jae Crowder, Thabo Sefolosha and Ekpe Udoh would likely help cover his minutes.