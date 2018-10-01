Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable Tuesday with illness
Favors is dealing with an illness and is considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Favors will likely be reevaluated following Tuesday's morning shootaround, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he was ultimately held out of a meaningless exhibition contest. If Favors were to miss Tuesday's contest, some combination of Jae Crowder, Thabo Sefolosha and Ekpe Udoh would likely help cover his minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Reaches agreement on extension•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Does little in bench role Sunday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Available off bench in Game 4•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Remains questionable Sunday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will 'try to play' in Game 4•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will not return Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.