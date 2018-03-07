Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable Wednesday
The Jazz have listed Favors (neck) as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers.
Favors was forced to miss Monday's game against the Magic due to neck spasms, and it appears his status for Wednesday will be determined by how he is feeling closer to game time. Should he ultimately remain sidelined, Jonas Jerebko would figure to be the likely candidate to again take his place in the starting lineup, while Jae Crowder should also see extended minutes. Look for an update in his status closer to tip off.
