Jazz's Derrick Favors: Reaches agreement on extension

Favors agreed Monday to a two-year, $36 million contract extension with the Jazz, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Favors has spent nearly his entire career in Utah and is coming off a 2017-18 campaign where the big man started all 77 games he played in. That translated to averages of 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across 28.0 minutes, though there's a chance his role changes a bit despite being re-signed. The emergence of Donovan Mitchell and continued dominance of Rudy Gobert make Favors a complementary piece. He's still going to see plenty of run on a night-to-night basis, but Favors may have to settle for more of a backseat role, often backing up the center position in addition to his typical work at power forward. The Jazz are also playing it safe and the second year of Favors' deal isn't guaranteed.