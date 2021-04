Favors (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Favors is still dealing with right knee soreness and will miss a second consecutive game Saturday. With Rudy Gobert also ruled out for rest purposes, Ersan Ilyasova figures to be the primary option at center for the Jazz, though they could end up deploying a smaller lineup with so many key pieces sidelined.