Jazz's Derrick Favors: Remains questionable Sunday

Favors (ankle) remains questionable for Game 4 against the Rockets on Sunday, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It was reported a day ago that Favors was going to try to play in Game 4, but his designation as questionable indicates the Jazz aren't quite ready to give him the go ahead. Look for Favors to test out the ankle during pregame warmups to make sure everything feels fine, so a final word on his availability may not come until just before tip-off. An absence from Favors would likely mean more Jae Crowder and Jonas Jerebko.