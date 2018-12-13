Jazz's Derrick Favors: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Favors will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Favors, who recorded 12 points in his previous game Monday against the Thunder, will come off the bench against the Heat due to matchup reasons. Over 27 games this year, including 24 starts, Favors is averaging 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.2 minutes.
