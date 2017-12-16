Jazz's Derrick Favors: Ruled out vs. Cavs
Favors (eye) will not play Saturday against the Cavaliers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Already without Rudy Gobert (knee), the Jazz will now be down another starter, leaving them quite shorthanded in the frontcourt. As a result, Ekpe Udoh should be in position for increased minutes, and little-used rookie Tony Bradley could also be thrust into action. Favors departed Friday's win over Boston with a facial laceration after logging 12 minutes.
