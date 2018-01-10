Jazz's Derrick Favors: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Washington

Favors (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Despite being probable heading into the contest, Favors has ultimately been ruled out, as he apparently is feeling unexpected discomfort leading up to tipoff. With him out of the picture, Ekpe Udoh will likely see the bulk of the run at center, while Thabo Sefolosha, Jonas Jerebko and Joe Johnson are all candidates to see extra run in the frontcourt.