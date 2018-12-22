Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 10 points in Friday's win

Favors finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-90 win over the Trail Blazers.

Favors has reached double figures in scoring in five of the last six games, the lone exception being Monday's matchup with the Rockets, during which he came off the bench behind Jae Crowder. Favors has started 27 of 32 tilts this season, but he's averaging better stats in his five showings off the bench. Given his modest contributions, Favors is a low-end option in standard leagues.