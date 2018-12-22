Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 10 points in Friday's win
Favors finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-90 win over the Trail Blazers.
Favors has reached double figures in scoring in five of the last six games, the lone exception being Monday's matchup with the Rockets, during which he came off the bench behind Jae Crowder. Favors has started 27 of 32 tilts this season, but he's averaging better stats in his five showings off the bench. Given his modest contributions, Favors is a low-end option in standard leagues.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Limited production in bench role•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Heads back to bench•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Comes up big in loss to Magic•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: To start Saturday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 17 points in bench role•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Retreats to bench Wednesday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...