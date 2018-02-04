Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 14 points in 28 minutes

Favors scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), grabbed six rebounds and dished one assist 28 minutes Saturday in Utah's win over San Antonio.

Favors has put together a well-rounded season for the Jazz, but there is still room for improvement from a shot-selection standpoint. Favors is one of the best finishers at the rim that the league has to offer. However, he continues to dedicate a hefty chunk of his shots to the mid-range game, an area where he has been below league average. Favors has been a steady paint-presence for the Jazz, who have been without French big man Rudy Gobert for chunks of the season