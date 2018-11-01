Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 14 points in Wednesday's loss
Favors finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and eight rebounds in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 loss to the Timberwolves.
Favors returned from a one-game absence due to a sore left knee, though he once again watched backup forward Jae Crowder accumulate the more useful stat line while playing more minutes. There's apparently only so much Favors can accomplish as long as Rudy Gobert is healthy, though Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies provides an opponent who, like the Timberwolves, doesn't mind rolling out a frontcourt featuring two traditional big men.
