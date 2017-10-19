Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 14 points Wednesday

Favors tallied 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets.

Favors struggled last season with a lingering knee injury and averaged 23.7 minutes and 9.5 points across 50 games. However, since Gordon Hayward was the Jazz's leading scorer during the 2016-17 season and left this offseason, the 26-year-old will likely pick up some of Hayward's scoring opportunities this season.