Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 15 points in victory
Favors produced 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over the Timberwolves.
Favors was steady against the Timberwolves, scoring 15 points on just eight field-goal attempts. He is beginning to carve out a nice role next to Rudy Gobert, something he has not been able to do in previous seasons. While he is most certainly not the player he was a couple of years ago, he is worthy of a roster spot in most leagues, albeit a standard league fringe player.
