Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 16 in win

Favors finished with 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block during the Jazz's 117-95 win over the visiting Clippers.

Favors' 15 field goal attempts were his most that he has attempted since casting 16 shots back on Nov. 28, and converted 46.7 percent of them Thursday. The former Georgia Tech star is currently adding 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, which are all up from last season's down year.