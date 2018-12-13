Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 17 points in bench role

Favors ended with 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 111-84 victory over Miami.

Favors moved back to the bench Wednesday in what was likely a matchup-based decision. Despite the move, Favors still put up some strong numbers in just 19 minutes of playing time. The game was a blowout which meant most of the regulars were able to get some rest down the stretch, limiting the performance of a number of them. Favors has quietly been putting up standard league value of late based on his rebounding, blocks, and high efficiency.