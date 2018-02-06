Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 19 points in Monday's win

Favors finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 133-109 win over the Pelicans.

Favors has scored in double figures during five consecutive contests while posting double-doubles twice in that span. Favors hadn't hit a three-pointer since Dec. 19, but he is now seven-of-29 from beyond the arc in 2017-18, this after going just four-of-26 from distance during his first eight seasons in the league.