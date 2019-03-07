Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 25 points in 25 minutes

Favors finished with 25 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Pelicans.

Favors was fantastic on both ends, amassing a season high scoring total while swatting at least two blocks for the 10th time in the last 12 games. The 27-year-old big man continues to thrive despite seeing his lowest minutes average since 2012-13, and his career-high field goal percentage has helped him maintain steady value.