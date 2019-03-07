Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 25 points in 25 minutes
Favors finished with 25 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Pelicans.
Favors was fantastic on both ends, amassing a season high scoring total while swatting at least two blocks for the 10th time in the last 12 games. The 27-year-old big man continues to thrive despite seeing his lowest minutes average since 2012-13, and his career-high field goal percentage has helped him maintain steady value.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Season-high 18 boards in win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another double-double Thursday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-double in 22 minutes•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Vintage offensive performance in loss•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Blocks four shots in loss Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-double in limited run•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...