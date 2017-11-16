Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores just six points Wednesday
Favors totaled six points (3-11 FG), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during a 106-101 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.
Favors struggled to get much offense going for the second consecutive game, but was quite good in other areas as he picked up five assists and three blocks, both season highs. He will continue to get plenty of minutes while Rudy Gobert (knee) is sidelined, so he will likely continue to produce solid value during that span.
