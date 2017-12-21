Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores nine points in return
Favors finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 107-79 loss to the Thunder.
Favors returned from a two-game absence but saw only 22 minutes of action. With Donovan Mitchell (toe) missing from this game, it was hoped that more of the offense would go through Favors. He disappointed owners though, attempting just seven field goals. He is going to be locked in for big minutes for the next few weeks with Rudy Gobert (knee) on the sidelines and should be much better as he works himself back from a concussion.
