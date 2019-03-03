Jazz's Derrick Favors: Season-high 18 boards in win
Favors produced 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 victory over the Bucks.
Favors was dominant in Saturday's victory, ending with 23 points to go with a season-high 18 rebounds. Rudy Gobert was a non-factor in this game which allowed Favors to dominate on both ends of the floor. Over the past two weeks, Favors is the 11th ranked player in 9-cat leagues, coming good at just the right end of the season. Gobert will be much better than this on most nights, however, Favors has played well even on nights Gobert is strong, making him a must-roster player in all competitive leagues.
