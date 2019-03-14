Jazz's Derrick Favors: Season-high seven assists in win

Favors tallied 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 114-97 victory over Phoenix.

Favors bounced back after a couple of sub-par performances, finishing with 18 points as well as contributions across the board. He managed to hand out a season-high seven assists after a combined four over his past five games. Favors has quietly had a very strong season after injuries had cruelled his last few campaigns. The Jazz don't play again until next Thursday against the Timberwolves, a game in which they will need to win if they are any hope of moving into the top-four.