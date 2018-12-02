Jazz's Derrick Favors: Shifts back to bench role

Favors will come off the bench for Sunday's game against Miami, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Favors saw his playing time take a hit in his team's last game against Charlotte, scoring six points and recording six boards along with two assists over 19 minutes. Jae Crowder draws the start at power forward in his place, although it's unclear if this is a permanent change to Utah's rotation.

