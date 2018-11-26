Jazz's Derrick Favors: Shifts to bench
Favors will come off the bench Sunday against the Kings, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Favors began the second half of Saturday's contest on the bench, and the Jazz evidently felt more comfortable with Jae Crowder in the lineup, so Crowder draws the start. Favors is putting up 10.6 points per contest through 26 games this year, and it's uncertain if he'll remain in a bench role moving forward.
