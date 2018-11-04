Jazz's Derrick Favors: Should play vs. Raptors
Favors (knee) is probable for Monday's game against Toronto, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Favors managed to play in Saturday's contest against Denver, but it appears his knee is still bothering him slightly. Even so, the Jazz expect him to be in the starting lineup for Monday's tilt.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable Saturday vs. Nuggets•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: In Friday's starting lineup•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable vs. Memphis•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 14 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to play vs. Wolves•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times