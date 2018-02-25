Jazz's Derrick Favors: Solid all-around line in Saturday's win

Favors offered 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.

The big man bounced back nicely from a forgettable four-point effort against the Trail Blazers on Friday, posting his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five contests by putting up double-digit shot attempts for the first time in four games. Favors sees the occasional drop in usage on nights when the likes of Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles are all heavily involved on the offensive end, but he can typically be counted on for superior rebounding production -- factoring in Saturday's line, he's hauled in at least six boards in 13 straight contests.