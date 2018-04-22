Jazz's Derrick Favors: Solid complementary effort in Game 3 victory
Favors produced 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Utah's 115-102 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Favors has now shot a red-hot 12-for-19 over the last two games, leading to an average of 15.5 points over that span. Favors' production on the glass was considerably down after he'd hauled in 16 boards in Game 2, but with Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert combining for 34 rebounds, there wasn't as much of a need for his services in that department. Favors will look to continue what has been a solid series so far when the Jazz look to take a 3-1 lead in Monday's Game 4.
