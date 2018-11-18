Jazz's Derrick Favors: Solid effort Saturday
Favors tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 98-86 victory over Boston.
Favors continues to see limited playing time despite the starting role, having now played less than 30 minutes in every game this season. His production remains solid even in reduced minutes, providing a nice source of points, rebounds, and defensive stats. His ceiling is certainly limited but he does provide consistent numbers and you could do worse if you need a low-end big man.
