Jazz's Derrick Favors: Solid production in return to action

Favors totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 victory over the Nuggets.

Favors made his return after missing four games due to a back issue, finishing with 16 points in 22 minutes. The low playing time was likely by design and the fact he made it through the game unscathed is certainly a positive. He has quietly had a fantastic season and has generally been injury free throughout. He is not the player he was only a few years ago but is definitely a serviceable asset across most competitive formats.