Jazz's Derrick Favors: Solid scoring contributions in Game 4 win

Favors pitched in 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Utah's 113-96 win over the Thunder in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Favors has now rattled off three straight double-digit scoring efforts, shooting 64.3 percent (18-for-28) during that stretch. The eight-year veteran's rebounding has been down on a per-game basis during the series as compared to the regular season, save for a spectacular Game 2 effort. Nevertheless, he's made up for it by averaging a solid 12.8 points and will look to continue making similar contributions on the scoreboard in Wednesday's potential series-clinching Game 5.