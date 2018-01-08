Jazz's Derrick Favors: Sprains ankle, probable for Wednesday

Favors is dealing with a right ankle sprain, but is likely to play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Favors appears to have rolled his ankle, but it's nothing overly serious and he was able to go through portions of practice Monday without issue. If all goes as planned, Favors should be in the lineup as usual Wednesday, though fantasy owners will still want to keep a close eye on him all the way up through pregame warmups. If Favors was surprisingly held out, Ekpe Udoh and Jonas Jerebko would likely see increased roles in the frontcourt.