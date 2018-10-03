Jazz's Derrick Favors: Starting Tuesday

Favors (illness) will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Raptors, per the Jazz broadcast.

Favors was cleared to play several hours before tipoff, but it wasn't clear if he would start or come off the pine. He started every regular season game last year, averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in 28.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories