Jazz's Derrick Favors: Stuffs stat sheet off bench
Favors pitched in 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks across 24 minutes in the Jazz's 133-112 win over the Kings on Sunday.
Favors was shifted to the bench in favor of Jae Crowder, but he still found his way to a highly productive and well-rounded line. The veteran big man figures to remain locked into a role that affords him minutes in the mid-20s irrespective of where he slots on the depth chart, so his fantasy value wouldn't necessarily take a hit if the current arrangement between him and Crowder holds for the time being. Factoring in Sunday's production, Favors is averaging 10.6 points (on career-best 57.9 percent shooting), 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 23.1 minutes over 19 games.
