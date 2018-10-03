Jazz's Derrick Favors: Tallies six points in preseason debut
Favors (illness) started at power forward and finished with six points (3-6 FG) and six rebounds across 22 minutes Tuesday in the Jazz's 105-90 exhibition victory over the Raptors.
Favors finished the 2017-18 campaign in a bench role while the Jazz went smaller to counter the Rockets' three-point-happy offense, but he should be back in the starting five to begin the upcoming season. Though poor health stunted Favors' productivity in the 2015-16 and 2016-17, the big man proved more durable during the past season, suiting up in 77 contests and averaging 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 28.0 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 56.3 percent from the field.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Starting Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable Tuesday with illness•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Reaches agreement on extension•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Does little in bench role Sunday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Available off bench in Game 4•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.