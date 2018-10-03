Jazz's Derrick Favors: Tallies six points in preseason debut

Favors (illness) started at power forward and finished with six points (3-6 FG) and six rebounds across 22 minutes Tuesday in the Jazz's 105-90 exhibition victory over the Raptors.

Favors finished the 2017-18 campaign in a bench role while the Jazz went smaller to counter the Rockets' three-point-happy offense, but he should be back in the starting five to begin the upcoming season. Though poor health stunted Favors' productivity in the 2015-16 and 2016-17, the big man proved more durable during the past season, suiting up in 77 contests and averaging 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 28.0 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 56.3 percent from the field.