Jazz's Derrick Favors: Team-high scoring haul in rout

Favors managed 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in the Jazz's 118-91 win over the Rockets on Thursday.

Favors saw solid run off the bench in the blowout win and made excellent use of the opportunity. The veteran's scoring and rebounding totals were both team bests, and it represented his second straight double-digit scoring effort. Favors may continue to alternate between the first and second units with Jae Crowder, so his production could see fluctuations to a certain extent as a result.