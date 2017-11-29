Jazz's Derrick Favors: Team-leading scoring total in win

Favors posted 24 points (12-16 FG), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 win over the Nuggets.

The veteran big man continues to draw starts at center and thrive with them, as he now has five double-digit scoring efforts in the last six games. That stretch includes a trio of 20-point efforts, as Favors continues to take on a larger offensive role than usual with Rudy Gobert (knee) sidelined, as he's put up double-digit shot attempts in five of the last seven contests.