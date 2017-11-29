Jazz's Derrick Favors: Team-leading scoring total in win
Favors posted 24 points (12-16 FG), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 win over the Nuggets.
The veteran big man continues to draw starts at center and thrive with them, as he now has five double-digit scoring efforts in the last six games. That stretch includes a trio of 20-point efforts, as Favors continues to take on a larger offensive role than usual with Rudy Gobert (knee) sidelined, as he's put up double-digit shot attempts in five of the last seven contests.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Puts up 16 in victory•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Leads team with 23 points in rout•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in easy victory•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Puts up 15 in loss•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores just six points Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Huge double-double in Gobert's stead•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.