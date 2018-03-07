Jazz's Derrick Favors: To re-join starting five Wednesday

Favors (neck) will re-join the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers, bumping Jonas Jerebko back to the bench, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

As expected, Favors will be re-inserted into his usual starting role. The big man has started every game he's appeared in this season, averaging 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in 28.2 minutes.