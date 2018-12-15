Jazz's Derrick Favors: To start Saturday
Favors will start Saturday's game against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Favors will move in to the starting lineup in favor of Jae Crowder for Saturday's tilt with the Magic, primarily due to the matchup with Aaron Gordon. In 28 games this year, Favors has averaged 10.9 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.1 minutes, with his playing time holding steady regardless of if he starts or not.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 17 points in bench role•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Retreats to bench Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Team-high scoring haul in rout•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Shifts back to bench role•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Productive in return to first unit•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will get the start Monday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...