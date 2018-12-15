Jazz's Derrick Favors: To start Saturday

Favors will start Saturday's game against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Favors will move in to the starting lineup in favor of Jae Crowder for Saturday's tilt with the Magic, primarily due to the matchup with Aaron Gordon. In 28 games this year, Favors has averaged 10.9 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.1 minutes, with his playing time holding steady regardless of if he starts or not.