Jazz's Derrick Favors: Trademark line in win
Favors totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in the Jazz's 106-102 win over the Timberwolves on Friday.
Favors turned in his typically strong complementary effort and was back to his normal allotment of low-20s minutes after getting ejected Wednesday versus the Nuggets. The nine-year veteran remains as steady a contributor as ever, and Friday's production pushed his January averages to 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 23.4 minutes per contest. While coach Quin Snyder appears intent on capping Favors' playing time at a level just a notch higher than what he was Friday, that allotment of minutes is proving to be sufficient to keep the big man viable across most season-long and daily formats.
