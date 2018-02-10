Jazz's Derrick Favors: Underwhelms in Friday's win

Favors pitched in six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 106-94 win over the Hornets.

Favors was relatively inefficient with his solid allotment of playing time, leading to his second straight single-digit scoring effort following a five-game double-digit scoring streak. Favors' shot attempts have taken a dip in the last two games, helping contribute to the downturn. While his scoring does see its share of fluctuations, the veteran big man has been much consistent on the glass, hauling in between six and 12 rebounds in 21 of the last 22 contests.