Jazz's Derrick Favors: Upgraded to probable Wednesday
Favors (concussion) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Wednesday's contest against the Thunder.
Favors has missed two straight games while going through the NBA's concussion protocol, though he's apparently progressing well, as he's likely to play Wednesday. If he ends up taking the floor as expected, It would likely push Joe Johnson, Joe Ingles or Ekpe Udoh back to the bench. With Donovan Mitchell (toe) sidelined, Favors could see a big bump in usage as well.
