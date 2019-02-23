Jazz's Derrick Favors: Vintage offensive performance in loss
Favors supplied 24 points (10-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 32 minutes in the Jazz's 148-147 double overtime loss to the Thunder on Friday.
Favors was locked in during the double OT loss, posting an eye-popping 90.9 percent success rate from the floor in an offensive performance reminiscent of earlier in his career. The scoring tally matched a season high for the veteran, who also manged to produce a double-double for the second time in his last three games. Favors' minutes typically don't exceed the high 20s, with the length of Friday's contest naturally playing a part in the slight bump he saw. Despite the fact he's currently averaging the fewest minutes (23.2) since the 2011-12 campaign, Favors sports solid averages of 11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 57 games (51 starts).
