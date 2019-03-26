Jazz's Derrick Favors: Well-rounded stat line in win
Favors finished with 18 points (9-13 FG), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 25 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Suns on Monday.
Favors continued his strong play in Monday's win, finishing tied for second in scoring behind only Rudy Gobert and contributing solid rebound, assist and block totals. Over his last four games, Favors has averaged 14.0 points, 8.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks, making him a steady and serviceable play without a lot of big-game upside.
